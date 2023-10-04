Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

Latest News

B.J. Mitchell, Hattiesburg
Player of the Week: Hattiesburg senior linebacker B.J. Mitchell
B.J. Mitchell, Hattiesburg
Player of the Week: Hattiesburg senior linebacker B.J. Mitchell
-
Taking a break from the cup during Sober October
National Night Out celebrated in Hattiesburg
National Night Out celebrated in Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 10/3
6pm Headlines 10/3