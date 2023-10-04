Educators, advocates working to increase public knowledge of dyslexia

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month.

The Dyslexia Center of Utah states that 1 in 5 students has a language-based learning disorder.

Dyslexia is the most common of those disorders. The disorder affects students’ ability to recognize certain sounds, symbols and letters.

“These children will not identify even the letters in their name or the first letters of their name,” said Petal 3D School Director Cena Holifield. “They struggle with letter identification, they struggle with counting, they struggle with prepositions.”

This impacts their reading, writing and spelling skills.

Holifield said intervention often includes engaging students’ senses and memory.

“They’re using the part of their brain where they can see it, say it, and do it at the same time, lots of repetition of sounds and symbols,” Holifield said.

Dorsetta Jordan is the director of exceptional education for the Laurel School District.

Jordan said the process is a team effort, requiring them to create plans that fit the students’ individual needs.

“In schools, we have inclusion specialists, and they go inside the classroom to help those students with their IEP needs, which is their individualized education program,” said Jordan. “And then they help them with the specific goals that they need.”

This also includes the help of parents and families.

“(Students and parents should) read daily and even ask students questions to see if what they can give you verbally is the same thing they can give you written,” Jackson said.

Holifield said it’s best to catch the signs early and get students tested as soon as possible.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.