Cloudy tomorrow in advance of our big Fall cold front

This evening will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible late Thursday night as the cold front approaches the area.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of a shower or two as the cold front swings through the area. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A big cool-down arrives this weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 25 mph. We will see our first 40s of the season as lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 40s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. Sunday Night will be chilly as lows bottom out into the mid 40s areawide.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the upper 70s for next Monday.

