10/04 Ryan’s “Still Fall-ish” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another “best of both seasons” weather day in South Mississippi! We’ll begin once again with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s across the area, slightly above or below our 61 degree “normal” for the first week of Oct. Our afternoon high will put us right in line with where we were yesterday, expecting around 90 degrees. The only notable change from yesterday to today will be the addition of more cloud cover, that still won’t be all that noticeable until later this afternoon. Even then, I’m expecting it to range from 25% to 50% cloud cover across the area at worst today, though that increases for the rest of the week. In fact, I expect Thursday and Friday to be mostly cloudy to overcast (75%-100% cloud cover), which will further cool things down along with some scattered shower activity Thursday night/Friday morning. Even then though we’re still only talking highs around our average in the low-to-mid 80s, but much more dramatic cooling is on the way!

You won’t have to wait long either! Saturday morning will stay in the low 60s, but cooler, drier air races in for the afternoon. Expect a somewhat cloudy, breezy, and cool afternoon with a high near 76 to start off the weekend, and it gets even cooler and drier by Sunday as lows fall into the upper 40s! From that point on we’ll steadily bounce back, but but only back into the mid 80s by the end of next week ahead of our next fall front.

