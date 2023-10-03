Sunny and Warm tomorrow, but our first cold front of Fall arrives on Friday

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our cold front. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

A cold front will move through on Friday, there won’t be a lot of moisture with this front, unfortunately. Because of that, rain chances will remain low at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s under cloudy skies.

A big cool-down arrives this weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 20 mph. Lows will bottom out into the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. We will see our first 40s of the season by Sunday Night when overnight lows fall into the upper 40s areawide.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the upper 70s for next Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.