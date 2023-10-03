Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sunny and Warm tomorrow, but our first cold front of Fall arrives on Friday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of our cold front. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

A cold front will move through on Friday, there won’t be a lot of moisture with this front, unfortunately. Because of that, rain chances will remain low at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s under cloudy skies.

A big cool-down arrives this weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 20 mph. Lows will bottom out into the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. We will see our first 40s of the season by Sunday Night when overnight lows fall into the upper 40s areawide.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the upper 70s for next Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was...
Driver airlifted after one-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/3
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/3
10/03 Ryan’s “Low Humidity” Tuesday Morning Forecast
10/03 Ryan’s “Low Humidity” Tuesday Morning Forecast
10/03 Ryan’s “Low Humidity” Tuesday Morning Forecast
10/03 Ryan’s “Low Humidity” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/2
More sunshine tomorrow, but a big cool down arrives this weekend