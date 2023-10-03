Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rearview display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.
Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Downtown Hattiesburg adds four, new businesses
Downtown Hattiesburg home to 4 new businesses

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in...
Pandas could be gone from America’s zoos by the end of next year
This combo of pictures taken Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, shows from left, French scientist Pierre...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for split-second glimpse of superfast spinning world of electrons
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Deputies: Children found locked inside barn without food or water; 2 arrested
This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page