Scout restores Bay Springs rest stop

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Edwin James has been working on his Eagle Scout service project since 2021.

Part one of the project began with efforts to get sunshades for the handicapped at Neco Park; however, this effort didn’t come to pass.

Edwin is now working on restoring what many call a “roadside park.”

“He remembered that he had a second part of his project, and it was about remembering the past, about looking into the history of things,” said Lydia James, Edwin’s mother.

The 17-year-old was tasked with learning the history of the area, which has been a rest stop the the 1900s.

Through help from the city and local businesses, Edwin has added new benches, a butterfly habitat and improved the stop’s landscaping.

“When we built the benches, we kinda started that on our own before we ran into the Board of Supervisors, who then helped us with other things like providing us with gravel,” said Edwin.

The experience has helped Edwin build invaluable leadership and networking skills.

“He’s learned patience, how to work with the Board of Supervisors and meetings,” Lydia said. “I guess he’s learned how to be an adult through this process.”

Edwin said the project is more about helping those around him than simply being recognized.

“People, they come in and they stop off. Now there’s more of a place for them to explore and sit and take a rest and everything,” Edwin said. “I feel like it’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Once his project is finished and approved, Edwin will attend a banquet where he will present his experience to other members of the Scouts.

