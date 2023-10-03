Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering the 28-year-old. Now, Gray is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(Pearl River County Jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, a Pearl River County man was sentenced for the 2020 capital murder of Willie “Chill” Jones.

Dustin Gray and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering the 28-year-old. Now, Gray is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brookshire was previously sentenced to life in prison July 24, 2023.

Rankin County man found guilty of murdering missing Picayune man

Jones was first reported missing to the Picayune Police Department on July 6, 2020. After investigation, it was found that Jones was murdered in Pearl River County in the early morning hours of that same day.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department took over the case and went on to arrest Brookshire, charging him for Jones’ murder.

On July 15, Dustin Gray and Erica Gray were arrested in Colorado, then extradited back to Mississippi with charges related to the murder.

Dustin and Eric Gray were extradited back to Mississippi from Colorado, arriving by private...
Dustin and Eric Gray were extradited back to Mississippi from Colorado, arriving by private plane in Pearl River County on Sunday.(The Picayune Item/Jeremy Pittari)

Shocking details arose in court during the trials. According to documents, Gray confessed that 18-year-old Brookshire shot and killed Jones inside of his car, later giving a description of where Jones’ body could be found.

Confession reveals new details in murder of missing Picayune man

District Attorney Hal Kittrell told the victim’s family in court Monday, “This is the most justice we could get on this Earth.”

“I would like to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice,” Kittrell said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant
LPD reported Smith missing this past Friday, Sept. 29, after it was reported that he had not...
LPD: Missing Laurel man found safe

Latest News

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.
One week left to apply for disaster assistance
Six Pine Belt area players were selected to Mississippi's roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game...
Rosters announced for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games
Karrie Leggett-Brown is back at the Digital News Desk to speak with Hope Clinic's Outreach...
How Can I Help? - Oct. 04, 2023
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest