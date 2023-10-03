Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi man killed after motorcycle crash in Stone County

Stone County, Mo. fatal crash
Stone County, Mo. fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mississippi has died after a single-motorcycle crash near Cape Fair, Missouri Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:20 a.m., 71-year-old Richard King of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was riding his BMW motorcycle on Missouri Highway 76.

The crash happened when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and overturned, throwing King off.

King was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter, where he was later pronounced dead.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 110th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Scout restores Bay Springs rest stop
Scout restores Bay Springs rest stop
-
WCSD schools see ratings improve
Tropical Update 10/2/23
Tropical Update 10/2/23
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/2
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/2