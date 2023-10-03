Win Stuff
LPD: Missing Laurel man found safe

LPD reported Smith missing this past Friday, Sept. 29, after it was reported that he had not...
LPD reported Smith missing this past Friday, Sept. 29, after it was reported that he had not been in contact with his family for the past several weeks.(Laurel Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing from the Laurel area recently has been found and is safe, according to police.

The Laurel Police Department posted on their Facebook page that 43-year-old Travis Smith has been found safe.

LPD reported Smith missing this past Friday, Sept. 29, after it was reported that he had not been in contact with his family for the past several weeks. Investigators had reasons to believe he may have been in the Jackson area.

New website launched to connect Mississippi mothers to resources