Laurel woman charged with felony child abuse

Totoro Evans, 34, of Laurel.
Totoro Evans, 34, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman has been arrested for felony child abuse.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter received a referral report from Child Protective Services regarding 34-year-old Totoro Evans’ infant daughter, who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine following birth.

Carter obtained an arrest warrant for Evans based on the CPS report with evidence from medical testing of the infant, JCSD said.

“We work closely with CPS on incidents where newborn infants are testing positive for illegal narcotics,” said Carter. “This case is the third one that CPS has brought to us in the past two weeks - all three cases resulted in the arrests of the three mothers.”

Evans was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“We have zero tolerance for those mothers who are using illegal narcotics during pregnancy and bringing children into the world addicted to these dangerous and potentially deadly drugs or using illegal narcotics and allowing their children to gain access to these drugs,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

