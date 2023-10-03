Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant

Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.(Photo provided by the Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active arrest warrant.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr. of Gulfport is wanted in connection to a residential burglary incident that occurred on Bowling Street in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

If anyone has any information on Scott’s whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was...
Driver airlifted after one-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

Latest News

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash in Greene Co.
-
Annual Hocus Pocus showing at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater set for Friday
USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)
Hattiesburg WWII hero’s legacy continues with U.S. Naval ship commissioning
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead