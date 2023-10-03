HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man on an active arrest warrant.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr. of Gulfport is wanted in connection to a residential burglary incident that occurred on Bowling Street in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

If anyone has any information on Scott’s whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

