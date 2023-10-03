Hattiesburg WWII hero’s legacy continues with U.S. Naval ship commissioning

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAM) - The legacy of a World War II hero and Hattiesburg native lives on through a new U.S. Navy ship named in his honor.

Ingalls Shipbuilding began construction on the USS Jack H. Lucas in November 2019. The ship is named for Pfc. Jack H. Lucas.

Lucas served in the U.S. Marines during WWII, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima when he was just 17 years old. He is the youngest Marine and WWII service member ever to receive the honor - the United States’ highest military decoration for valor.

In 1961, Lucas returned to military service as a captain in the U.S. Army to train troops headed for Vietnam.

He later passed away on June 5, 2008.

The DDG 125 is the Navy’s first Flight three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named after World War II hero and Mississippi native Jack H. Lucas. (Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding)

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the U.S. Navy will hold a namesake commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. EST in Tampa, FL.

The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and it is the first destroyer built in the Flight III configuration.

The Flight III upgrade centers on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporates electrical power and cooling capacity upgrades.

Saturday’s ceremony will include the pinning of the USS Jack H. Lucas’ newest chief petty officers. The pinning ceremony is a unique milestone in the careers of senior enlisted US Navy personnel. You can read more about it at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454754/uss-augusta-pins-first-chiefs-continental-us.

Those interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so here.

