HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’

HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country star HARDY has announced that he will be cancelling his concert at the Brandon Amphitheater, citing “serious anxiety” following a bus accident last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mississippi native Michael Hardy, who goes by the stage name “HARDY,” explained that he has been plagued by anxiety ever since an October 2022 bus accident that left him suffering “significant injuries.”

“Over the last two weeks,” he wrote, “[anxiety] has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital.”

“I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans,” he continued.

Because of this, his show in Brandon, slated for October 7, has been cancelled.

Refunds for the show will be available from their point of purchase.

