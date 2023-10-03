Driver airlifted after one-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver is being prepared to be treated for injuries after they were involved in a one-vehicle crash in Jones County Tuesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened near State Route 15 South near Ovett around 10 a.m.

A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was found in trees at the scene, and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

MHP says the driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The law enforcement source says the driver was airlifted from the scene.

Updates will be added as soon as more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.