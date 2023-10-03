Win Stuff
Driver airlifted after one-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was...
A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was found in trees at the scene, and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.(Arizona's Family)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver is being prepared to be treated for injuries after they were involved in a one-vehicle crash in Jones County Tuesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened near State Route 15 South near Ovett around 10 a.m.

A source from a law enforcement agency who responded to the crash says the vehicle involved was found in trees at the scene, and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

MHP says the driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The law enforcement source says the driver was airlifted from the scene.

Updates will be added as soon as more information becomes available.

