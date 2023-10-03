Annual Hocus Pocus showing at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater set for Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Come, we fly!”

The now-annual showing of Hocus Pocus at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater will take place on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party with costumes starts at 6 p.m., and the Hocus Pocus Movie (rated PG) starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 plus fees. You can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.

In case you haven’t seen the film yet, the Sanderson Sisters are three wild witches returning from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of wicked fun and comic chaos. After being conjured up by unsuspecting teenagers, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town to reclaim their youth before sunrise.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Winifred, Sarah, Mary, Dani or Binx.

