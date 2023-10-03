Win Stuff
Annual Hocus Pocus showing at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater set for Friday

-(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Come, we fly!”

The now-annual showing of Hocus Pocus at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater will take place on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party with costumes starts at 6 p.m., and the Hocus Pocus Movie (rated PG) starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 plus fees. You can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.

In case you haven’t seen the film yet, the Sanderson Sisters are three wild witches returning from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of wicked fun and comic chaos. After being conjured up by unsuspecting teenagers, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town to reclaim their youth before sunrise.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Winifred, Sarah, Mary, Dani or Binx.

Scout restores Bay Springs rest stop
WCSD schools see ratings improve
Bay Springs Eagle Scout restores old rest stop
WCSD schools see ratings improve
WCSD ratings improvement