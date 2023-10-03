Win Stuff
10/03 Ryan’s “Low Humidity” Tuesday Morning Forecast

This is as cool and dry it gets before a short-lived warm up.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expecting a similar day to yesterday, so if you were a fan there will be a lot to love again today! We’re off to another “fall start” with lows dipping ~5 degrees below average, falling to 58 in the Hattiesburg area. That’s as cool and dry as we’re going to get with this particular airmass, but another, stronger front is right around the corner. That means we won’t see any drastic change today, so expect more of the same with another sunny and hot afternoon with a high near 90. That’s still slightly above average, but still feeling great with the low humidity.

Expect that to start inching up soon though. Progressively more southerly winds will pick up as a front approaches Friday/Saturday, increasing the humidity and cloud cover inch by inch for the rest of the week. By Friday, expect cloudy skies and falling highs as thick cloud cover and at least a few showers develop, cooling things down to around 87. After that though the fall air arrives! Expect a nearly 11 degree temperature drop from Friday to Saturday as highs fall into the mid 70s! Mornings will cool more sharply, falling into the upper 40s by Monday morning as the colder, drier air rushes in. The good news is these conditions will linger for a while, but will slowly begin to bounce back as we head deeper into the week, eventually getting back to our “slightly warmer than average” pattern.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

