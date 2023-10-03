Win Stuff
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash in Greene Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A person from Beaumont is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Greene County late Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 98 around 11:45 p.m.

MHP said a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 61-year-old resident of Purvis was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it collided with a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by 41-year-old Samuel L. Henry of Beaumont, who was traveling north on Mississippi Highway 57.

Henry received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

