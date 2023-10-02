Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.(KTTC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (Gray News/AP) – A woman riding a lawn mower was killed after being hit by the wing of an airplane Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Samantha Hayes, 27, was riding a lawn mower next to Broken Bow Airport located about 185 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

A report from the highway patrol stated pilot James Baxter, 70, was landing the single-engine plane and told investigators he saw Hayes after touching down on the runway.

He tried to pull up to get the wing over her, but ultimately hit Hayes with the wing of the plane.

“We’re investigating whether any charges could filed against the pilot,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said Monday. “Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?”

Stewart said other questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.

Stewart said the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating any potential regulatory violations regarding the pilot and the aircraft.

The FAA did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Broken Bow city manager, who is also listed as the airport manager, did not immediately return messages for comment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night

Latest News

How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act