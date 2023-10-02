Will inflation cause you to spend more money at this year’s state fair?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s hard to put a price on fun, but inflation certainly makes it a little easier.

On Monday, 3 On Your Side checked in with vendors at this year’s state fair to see how their prices have changed and what you can expect.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and if it’s been a few years since you’ve gone, you might find yourself pulling more money out of your wallet than you’re used to.

Rest assured, if you do not fall into that category, the prices you see are probably going to be about the same as last year.

That will definitely be the case for parking and admission ($5 each). However, it’s the food and drink stands where things are a little more inconsistent.

“Prices have gone up,” Chandra D’avy said.

D’avy started working at the Malone’s State Fair Taffy stand about a decade ago when the business’ prices were about $6 for a bag and $8 for a box.

Ten years later, she says the price of a box has nearly doubled.

“Now it’s $15 for a box and $8 for a bag,” she said. “It’s just the ingredients have went up. Everything has gone up since COVID.”

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says thanks to inflation, you might run into higher prices for corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, and many of the other fair food staples, too.

“Overall, I think everybody knows the cost of everything has gone up. I think some of the meat items are going to be a little more expensive just due to the nature of the world we’re living in,” Gipson said.

But the commissioner says there are plenty of events and snacks throughout the fair that you can take advantage of for free.

You can also check out the state fair’s website for specials on rides and enjoy free admission between 11 and 1 on weekdays.

“There’s no better entertainment you can find for the price that we’re talking about here,” Gipson said.

The state fair runs through October 15.

