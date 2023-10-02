USM interior design students host open house

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Sothern Mississippi interior design students got a chance for some hands-on experience.

The students, all seniors, held three open houses over the weekend,

The event featured furniture and art from vendors based in places like Jackson, Ridgeland and New Orleans.

These items were available for purchase, with those funds going back to the department.

Students were able to gain first-hand experience in the business of designing, marketing and selling homes.

“We first have to start off with creating floorplans in whatever software we wanted to, doing some schematic design of how we wanted the space, and we also got to design a dream space of the home, so what we wished it would look like,” said senior Alexia D’Anjou.

Students worked under the guidance of local designer Matt Haskins

