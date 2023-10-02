Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
Lori McWhorter died Friday after her vehicle was hit by a Jeep, authorities said.
School district mourns loss of award-winning teacher killed in crash
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Federal report urges law enforcement to reduce high-speed chases. Reporter Andy Pierrotti and...
High-Speed Stakes