Sumrall considering adding service organization

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some in Sumrall are looking to add a community-based organization.

A group was formed to gauge interest in forming a Rotary Club chapter in Sumrall.

The town has long-stressed the importance of community events and involvement.

A Rotary Club district governor talked about the need for local engagement and gave examples of projects other groups have done.

“So, what we do as Rotarians, we provide daily lunches at school,” District 6840 Governor Vicky Gutierrez said. “So, what this does is, all the children and their parents want to send their kids to school. Instead of worrying how the kids are going to eat, they’re getting fed at school.”

The group is expected to have another meeting later this year.

