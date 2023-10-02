Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Purvis teen to perform in international concert series

The teen initially wanted to play percussion, but decided to go with the clarinet.
The teen initially wanted to play percussion, but decided to go with the clarinet.(martin_k | Getty Images)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Faye Craft will be taking her clarinet, and mother, to London next July.

She was first introduced to the clarinet by her fifth grade music teacher.

“We tried out several different instruments,” Craft said. “My top one was percussion, and the second one was clarinet, I ended up picking the clarinet.”

The Purvis High School junior was recently selected as a finalist in the Honors Performance Series, which gives young performers the chance to play on a mainstream stage.

The nomination came in May, with Craft practicing all summer.

“At one point during the summer, she wanted to quit,” said Faye Craft’s mother, Virginia Craft. “She was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ I said, ‘You started this, you’re gonna finish it.’”

Craft was notified of her selection earlier this week, after her mother made the announcement while she was in class.

“(I) went to the band hall, got the instructor’s permission to disrupt the end of practice and made her stand, and, like she said before, asked her if she was up-to-date on her British accent,” said Virginia Craft.

Faye Craft said though the process has been difficult, she’s thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s gonna be hard, but keep going, just push through,” said Faye Craft.

To help the Craft family with trip expenses, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purvis family adopts children from Congo.
Pine Belt teens adopted from Congo
Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
An overturned semi-trailer Friday night brought traffic to a standstill on a busy stretch of...
Overturned semi blocked a stretch of Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg in both directions.
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
A mobile home in Laurel was lost after a Friday night fire.
Mobile home destroyed in Jones County fire

Latest News

Some folks are talking Rotary Club in Sumrall.
Sumrall considering adding service organization
Some folks are talking Rotary Club in Sumrall
A Rotary Club chapter in Sumrall?
Despite lowered river levels, Okatoma Outdoor Post doing business
Despite lowered river levels, Okatoma Outdoor Post doing business
Rollover crash in Jones County injurer two, one critically.
Rollover crash in Jones County injurer two, one critically