Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department issued more information on a fatal officer-involved shooting on Glenwood Street Monday.

MPD identified Christopher Jones, 24, as the man killed.

According to authorities, officers arrived on the scene around 7:10 a.m. in response to a man on the roof of a residence. Officers encountered Jones and ordered him to come down from the roof. Jones complied, then allegedly produced a shotgun and pointed it at officers. Officers fired multiple shots, hitting Jones, who died from from his injuries, police said.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

MPD said the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit will investigate the shooting, while the Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent investigation, MPD said.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine two officers responded to a vacant house in the 600 block of Glenwood Street in Mobile to calls of a suspect on the roof.

According to Chief Prine a suspect on the scene fired his gun at the responding officers, and both officers returned gunfire causing the suspect to die of his injuries.

Mobile Police continue to investigate while the officers involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

FOX10 will continue to follow this story and will update you with additional information on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash

Latest News

William Carey University theatre students Joshua Luther and Corey Trotter of Hattiesburg, and...
WCU Theatre presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
-
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum celebrates Dia de los Muertos with October exhibit
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash