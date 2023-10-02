One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department issued more information on a fatal officer-involved shooting on Glenwood Street Monday.

MPD identified Christopher Jones, 24, as the man killed.

According to authorities, officers arrived on the scene around 7:10 a.m. in response to a man on the roof of a residence. Officers encountered Jones and ordered him to come down from the roof. Jones complied, then allegedly produced a shotgun and pointed it at officers. Officers fired multiple shots, hitting Jones, who died from from his injuries, police said.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

MPD said the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit will investigate the shooting, while the Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent investigation, MPD said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine two officers responded to a vacant house in the 600 block of Glenwood Street in Mobile to calls of a suspect on the roof.

According to Chief Prine a suspect on the scene fired his gun at the responding officers, and both officers returned gunfire causing the suspect to die of his injuries.

Mobile Police continue to investigate while the officers involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

