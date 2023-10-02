Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference fined the University of Mississippi for a violation of the league’s ‘access to competition area policy,’ after fans entering the field following the team’s win against LSU on September 30.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

According to SEC officials, Ole Miss will be fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The release from the Southeastern Conference went on to say:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday night.
3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries
Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after accident near Soso
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Will Hall, Southern Miss
USM drops 4th consecutive game, falls 50-36 to Texas State

Latest News

Downtown Hattiesburg adds four, new businesses
Downtown Hattiesburg home to 4 new businesses
Some folks are talking Rotary Club in Sumrall.
Sumrall considering adding service organization
Some folks are talking Rotary Club in Sumrall
A Rotary Club chapter in Sumrall?
Most of the crash victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely...
7 injured in Hwy 90 crash that closed the roadway in Gulfport
Downtown Hattiesburg adds four, new businesses
Hattiesburg welcomes four new businesses