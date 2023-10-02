Officials responding to fatal wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene in front of Starbucks on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

At this time, at least one person is believed to be dead. Other injuries are currently unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn more information. All lanes of Highway 90 are functioning as normal.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.