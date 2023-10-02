More sunshine tomorrow, but a big cool down arrives this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Sunshine will continue into your Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move through on Friday, there won’t be a lot of moisture with this front, unfortunately. Because of that, rain chances will remain low at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s under cloudy skies.

A big cool-down arrives this weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Lows will bottom out into the low 50s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. We could see our first 40s of the season by Sunday Night.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.