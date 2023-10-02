Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement and other emergency officials responded to a one-vehicle collision in Jones County Monday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a tree.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the 400 block of Sandhill Church Road. Reportedly, the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was attended to by medics with EMServ Ambulance Service, but declined medical transport, the sheriff’s department said. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD said Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue also responded to the crash.

