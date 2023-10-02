Win Stuff
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the road and hit a tree.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the road and hit a tree.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement and other emergency officials responded to a one-vehicle collision in Jones County Monday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a tree.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the 400 block of Sandhill Church Road. Reportedly, the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was attended to by medics with EMServ Ambulance Service, but declined medical...
The driver was attended to by medics with EMServ Ambulance Service, but declined medical transport, the sheriff’s department said.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The driver was attended to by medics with EMServ Ambulance Service, but declined medical transport, the sheriff’s department said.

JCSD said Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue also responded to the crash.

