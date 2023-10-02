Downtown Hattiesburg home to 4 new businesses

Win Stuff
Hattiesburg welcomes four new businesses
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, ribbon cuttings were held in downtown Hattiesburg for four new businesses.

Doors officially have opened at Honey Clothing Company, Savvy Pair Shoe Boutique, Pop and Co. Ice Cream, and Oh Snap Selfie Boutique and Photography Lounge.

The owner of Oh Snap Selfie Boutique said she did not expect to open her business in the current location, but is glad she did.

“I actually saw this space, talked with the owner, Chad Edmundson, and I wasn’t really sold on this space,” said owner Angela Duncan. “But. but after much research and just communication between he and I and a little bit of floor planning and things like that, I said I think I can make this work,”

Oh Snap features more than 20 different photo sets, which can be used for either professional photography or selfies.

A native of Hattiesburg, Duncan said she wanted to give back to the community that gave to her.

“My family, we actually live in the downtown historical district, so that was another reason that I really wanted to play a part in the revitalization of the downtown community,” she said.

After starting their business in 2020, the owners Honey Clothing Company said they were happy to finally have a permanent storefront to call home, just down the street from Oh Snap.

“So, we were participating with the Lucky Rabbit, doing their Saturday market, and we had such a great time doing that—about a year we did it—and we got great feedback from our products and customers and we had a lot of return visitors and we really just felt like downtown would be a good spot for us,” Crystal Rogers said.

The store is owned by mother-daughter duo Lili and Crystal Rogers, who said they opened the store so women of all sizes had a place to shop.

“It’s for every girl, every size, and they’re going to come in and they’re going to feel like we have something for them and that we really thought about them personally when we were shopping for them,” Crystal Rogers said.

Duncan and Rogers say they are excited to see what the future holds for their respective businesses.

