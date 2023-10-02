7 injured in Hwy 90 crash that closed the roadway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Hwy 90 in Gulfport. The crash site had police detouring eastbound traffic away from the beach, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 90 near Anniston Ave. One vehicle was flipped over in the middle of Hwy 90.

AMR crews took five people to nearby hospitals, but one person was so severely injured they had to be flown to a medical center in New Orleans. A seventh person was injured, but was treated at the scene because they refused transport by ambulance.

Traffic was being detoured north off Hwy 90 at Debuys Road and Cowan Road. But the eastbound drivers closest to the wreck were stuck on Hwy 90 for hours. With a concrete barrier to the north and beach to the south, those vehicles had very limited room to move off the roadway. At 10 p.m., the eastbound lanes were still closed as investigators took pictures of the scene.

Traffic on many South Mississippi roads, but especially Hwy 90 is much heavier than normal because Crusin’ the Coast just kicked off its week-long vintage vehicle block party Sunday.

At just about the same time as the crash on Hwy 90, another wreck happened on Pass Road at Cowan, near the Rouses grocery store. That appeared to involve two vehicles, one of which was flipped on its side. AMR officials tell us no one was transported from the Pass Road wreck.

