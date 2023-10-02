10/02 Ryan’s “Still Summery” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still going to be a bit summery to start the week off, but we’ll finish the week with some true fall air rushing in. That means little will change initially, but the weekend and start to next week will feel like a completely different season altogether! I’m getting a bit ahead of myself though, lets get through the hot part of the week first.

Today’s high will still be hotter than “average,” but feel quite nice at 90 degrees thanks to the much lower humidity than we enjoyed last week. We started the day off noticeably cooler than any day last week as well, with lows in the area ranging between 58-65 degrees. Since the average is 62, that’s pretty good, we haven’t had many highs or lows at or below average over the last few months. Tomorrow morning will remain cool as well with a low near 61 in Hattiesburg, with a few more 50s likely on the northern end. The afternoons keep warming though. In fact, we’ll be all the way back to 93 by Wednesday, though thankfully the humidity is still low...but not for long. It skyrockets between Thursday and Friday as a front moves in. This will have mornings in the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday morning as the humidity climbs, but it’s all ahead of our first real “fall front,” bringing a dramatic shift in airmasses. Gone will be the warmer and more humid airmass, and in will come a dry, cool airmass bringing at least 3 days of below average highs and lows...something I don’t think we’ve seen since Summer began.

