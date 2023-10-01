Win Stuff
Locals learn about electric vehicles, pet adoption at EV Mississippi event

Various car makes were on display, including Tesla.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fall Drive Electric Event is held each spring by EV Mississippi.

The event, held in an eclectic partnership with PetSmart. gives residents the chance to understand the functions of electric vehicles, in addition to adopting a pet from the Hub City Humane Society.

“We wanna advocate and educate the public on electric vehicles and get them into the cars, see how they work and see what other options are out there,” said EV Mississippi representative Paul Lemieux.

Organizers with the Humane Society hope the event encourages people to support a worthy cause.

“We don’t always have the funds we need to get everything done,” Humane Society volunteer Josie Owens said. “So, all those donations always help, We love that, and we love the help from the community.”

For more information on adoptions or to donate, click here.

