Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid to low 60′s. There is no chance for rain.

Monday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the area. Tuesday will be sunny and there is no chance of rain once again.

Wednesday, skies will be sunny with temperatures into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Thursday, we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s low 90′s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

