Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs

Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and leaving the scene of an accident.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was hit by a train early Sunday morning in Ocean Springs. It happened at the tracks near Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. and Railroad Street.

Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses said it appeared a man turned off the road and drove down the railroad tracks. He then tried to get off the tracks, but couldn’t. Police say he was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit it.

