Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was hit by a train early Sunday morning in Ocean Springs. It happened at the tracks near Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. and Railroad Street.

Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses said it appeared a man turned off the road and drove down the railroad tracks. He then tried to get off the tracks, but couldn’t. Police say he was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.