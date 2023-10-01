Day 2 of Mobile Street Festival draws hundreds

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether you were trying to catch a beat or a good meal, the Mobile Street Festival brought that and more.

The festival is back this weekend for its 18th year.

“This year, I think it’s a little bit smaller,” said James Miller, Jazombie’s Cajun Bistro owner said. “I don’t know, but it’s always a good crowd We’re always happy to serve our clients and our customers.”

The day started off with a barbecue cookoff.

Grillmasters like Bernard Sangs kept their hands and pans full.

“This is where they grew up at and its known Mobile Street used to be the heart of Hattiesburg,” said Sangs. “So, we’re here to celebrate with them.”

Chairs were full as artists took the stage for several gospel, R&B and blue sets.

“The band and everything, the steppers and the dancers,” Pastor Edward Ruffin said. “We just have enjoyed everything.”

Hattiesburg resident Alexia Powe said the event was about family and camaraderie.

“(Saturday), I’ve saw a few people that I haven’t (seen) in years,” said Powe. “So, it’s just for the fellowship.”

The day ended with a closeout party at Mac’s Cafe.

Day Three begins at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Miss Mobile Street Festival Pageant.

The pageant will be held at the Eureka School Museum.

