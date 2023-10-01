Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Day 2 of Mobile Street Festival draws hundreds

Hundreds lined the street, in search of good food and good times.
Hundreds lined the street, in search of good food and good times.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether you were trying to catch a beat or a good meal, the Mobile Street Festival brought that and more.

The festival is back this weekend for its 18th year.

“This year, I think it’s a little bit smaller,” said James Miller, Jazombie’s Cajun Bistro owner said. “I don’t know, but it’s always a good crowd We’re always happy to serve our clients and our customers.”

The day started off with a barbecue cookoff.

Grillmasters like Bernard Sangs kept their hands and pans full.

“This is where they grew up at and its known Mobile Street used to be the heart of Hattiesburg,” said Sangs. “So, we’re here to celebrate with them.”

Chairs were full as artists took the stage for several gospel, R&B and blue sets.

“The band and everything, the steppers and the dancers,” Pastor Edward Ruffin said. “We just have enjoyed everything.”

Hattiesburg resident Alexia Powe said the event was about family and camaraderie.

“(Saturday), I’ve saw a few people that I haven’t (seen) in years,” said Powe. “So, it’s just for the fellowship.”

The day ended with a closeout party at Mac’s Cafe.

Day Three begins at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Miss Mobile Street Festival Pageant.

The pageant will be held at the Eureka School Museum.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation
Smith is a Black man, but no other physical description has been given at this time.
Missing Laurel man believed to be in Jackson area, police say
Purvis family adopts children from Congo.
Pine Belt teens adopted from Congo

Latest News

The Big Rip Classic is being held at the LIttle Black Creek Campground and Paul B. Johnson...
8th ‘Big Rip Classic’ brings 400 disc golf players to Pine Belt
Various car makes were on display, including Tesla.
Locals learn about electric vehicles, pet adoption at EV Mississippi event
Will Hall, Southern Miss
USM drops 4th consecutive game, falls 50-36 to Texas State
Will Hall, Southern Miss
USM drops 4th consecutive game, falls 50-36 to Texas State