8th ‘Big Rip Classic’ brings 400 disc golf players to Pine Belt

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 400 people are participating in an annual disc golf tournament in the Pine Belt this weekend.

Both professional and amateur players are taking part in the eighth annual, Big Rip Classic.

It’s being held on disc golf courses at the Little Black Creek Campground and Paul B. Johnson State Park.

The tournament began Friday.

Professionals in the event are playing for more than $22,000 in prize money.

“This is actually the biggest tournament in the state of Mississippi, as well as one of the top tournaments, participation-wise, in all of the Southeast,” said Michel Munn, tournament director. “It has grown, this is our eighth year and it’s grown over the last eight years to be one of the biggest tournaments in the South.”

“No matter what division you’re in, you can learn from anybody,” said amateur Brian Blackshear. “That’s the great thing about disc golf. It’s just like golf,

“You can teach somebody who just started or a new guy can teach a pro. You can learn something new every time you’re out there.”

The classic wraps up Sunday.

