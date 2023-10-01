3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office /Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident Saturday night at the fork of U.S. 11 and Moselle-Seminary left four people with minor injuries, including one who was taken to the hospital.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Baumgardner said three others declined transport.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Taylor Shows said a preliminary investigation had a vehicle travelling south on U.S. 11 side-swiping a vehicle heading north before crashing head-on into a second northbound vehicle.

The accident, which happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, backed up traffic in both directions.

Shows confirmed that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

This report will be updated when additional information becomes available.

