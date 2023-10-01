Win Stuff
2 injured,1 airlifted after accident near Soso,

Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late...
Two people were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle accident on Mississippi 29 late Saturday night.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT
From Jones Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A rollover collision late Saturday night on Mississippi 29 north left two injured, including one who was critically injured and airlifted from the scene.

The Jones County Fire Council said Soso, Hebron, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded about 11:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident between between Northridge Road and the Soso city limits on Mississippi 29.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two occupants had been ejected from a Nissan sedan, one with what appeared to be minor injuries and one with what appeared to be critical injuries.

According to a witness, there were three persons in the vehicle at the time that it was traveling at a high rate of speed south on 29 heading south from Soso.

The car lost control, ran off into the ditch and flipped, coming to rest on its roof. The sedan sustained major damage.

Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the scene with multiple ambulances.

Firefighters established a landing zone in the field right next to the collision scene and assisted getting the critically injured to the Rescue 7 helicopter for transport to Jackson for medical treatment.

First responders head toward Rescue 7 with critically-injured after accident on Mississippi 29...
First responders head toward Rescue 7 with critically-injured after accident on Mississippi 29 late Saturday night.(Jones County Fire Council)

The remaining patient was transported by Emserv to a local emergency department.

Firefighters and law enforcement searched the area for the third person believed to be involved, but did not locate another person while firefighters were on scene.

Mississippi 29 was completely shut down for about 90 minutes while extensive patient care was rendered by emergency personnel and the scene was cleared of the overturned vehicle and debris that littered the roadway.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies were also on scene.

