Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toys R Us is getting creative as it continues to work on a comeback.

The retailer’s parent company says it plans to open locations at airports and on cruise ships this year with new stores opening next year.

The first airport location is scheduled to open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in November.

Toys R Us also intends to have 24 new flagship stores operational for the 2024 holiday season.

The new locations add to existing shops already at Macy’s stores.

That partnership has given Toys R Us new life after it shut down all locations in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation
Smith is a Black man, but no other physical description has been given at this time.
Missing Laurel man believed to be in Jackson area, police say
An 32-year-old Ellisville woman was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested, charged with child abuse in Jones County

Latest News

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, McCarthy pivots to a 45-day plan relying on Democratic help