Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest

Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.
Thousands of people visited the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are getting a better understanding of rural life in the Magnolia State 100 years go, while having a lot of family fun, at the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival.

The Fulmer Farmstead in Richton is hosting the three-day event, which has more than 300 arts and crafts and food vendors.

“(I’ve) never been (before), it’s amazing, a lot of people here,” said Sonya Adkins of Lucedale, who was visiting Saturday with family members.

“It’s the biggest festival I’ve ever been to, for sure.”

There are demonstrations of antique engines, pony rides for children and lots of live music.

The festival began on Friday and ends Sunday.

“I think it’s great for families and it’s fun,” said visitor Desiree Gregory, of Silver Creek. “It smells good and there’s a lot of food to eat.”

Gates open for the final day at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation
Smith is a Black man, but no other physical description has been given at this time.
Missing Laurel man believed to be in Jackson area, police say
An 32-year-old Ellisville woman was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested, charged with child abuse in Jones County

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Work underway on baseball diamonds at sportsplex in Petal
Work underway on baseball diamonds at sportsplex in Petal
Rising interest rates impacting housing market
Rising interest rates dampening housing market
Broom maker Hoss Conway will be one of more than 300 vendors attending the three-day...
35th Mississippi Pecan Festival begins Friday