Salvation Army locations in Laurel, Hattiesburg organizing annual Angel Tree programs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army already is organizing its annual Angel Tree program to help families in need this Christmas.

The Salvation Army will be taking applications for the program the week of Oct. 16.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas assistance for low-income families with young children, senior citizens and adults with disabilities.

To make an appointment to register for the program, call the Laurel Salvation Army at (601) 428-4232.

“Knowing that we can give back to the community and we get to witness to the families not just about Christmas, not just about a toy, but about Jesus and reason for the season and to put smiles on the families’ faces, that really touches our hearts,” said Valerie Glover, Laurel Salvation Army program coordinator.

For more details about registering for the Angel Tree program, check out the Laurel Salvation Army’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyLaurel/.

Meanwhile, the Hattiesburg Salvation Army will be hosting applicants all next week for its Angel Tree program.

But, all appointments to register for the program in the Hub City already have been booked.

To learn more about the Angel Tree program at the Hattiesburg Salvation Army, call (601) 544-3684.

