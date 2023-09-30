Win Stuff
Overturned semi blocked a stretch of Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg in both directions.

An overturned semi-trailer Friday night brought traffic to a standstill on a busy stretch of Interstate 59 through Hattiesburg.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An overturned semi-trailer truck has turned a busy stretch of Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg into a parking lot Friday night.

The accident occurred near the Hardy Street exit of Interstate 59 north, between Lincoln Road and Hardy. The Mississippi Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area.

The accident closed both lanes, north and south between U.S. 11 and Hardy Street. Traffic was backing up beyond U.S. 49 in the south lanes.

One caller said he had been caught in the jam for about least 40 minutes, but reported that he had seen a wrecker truck heading past him.

MDOT cameras showed the wrecker at work on clearing the vehicle at around 9:15 p.m.

