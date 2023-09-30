Win Stuff
Mobile home destroyed in Jones County fire

A mobile home in Laurel was lost after a Friday night fire.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of volunteer fire departments kept a mobile home fire in Laurel from spreading Friday night while also containing a potential expulsive issue with a “compromised.”

Units from Powers, Glade and M & M VFDs responded to a fire at 23 Slaughter Pen Road in Laurel.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flame, with the blaze threatening two other mobile homes.

The resident escaped the blaze, and though no patients were transported by the ambulance to the emergency department, one individual was treated and released at the scene.

At least two dogs and an unknown number of feline pets were unaccounted for.

A trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a fire on Slaughter Pen Raod in...
A trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a fire on Slaughter Pen Raod in Laurel Friday night.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

In addition, the fire held a another consideration for firefighters, as they located a propane cylinder with the safety valve compromised. 

When propane tanks get extremely hot, as in a structure fire, the risk of a violent explosion called a BLEVE or “boiling liquid/expanding vapor explosion,” which can be especially dangerous to both firefighters and bystanders. 

Firefighters routinely encounter propane tanks and immediately douse the tanks with water, as was done Friday night.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service were also on scene. 

