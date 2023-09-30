Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation
Smith is a Black man, but no other physical description has been given at this time.
Missing Laurel man believed to be in Jackson area, police say
An 32-year-old Ellisville woman was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested, charged with child abuse in Jones County

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom