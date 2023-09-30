Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid to mid 60′s. There is no chance for rain.

Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening, temperatures will fall into the low 60′s for overnight lows.

Monday, temperatures will rise into the high 80′s across the area. Monday will be sunny and there is no chance of rain once again.

Tuesday, skies will be sunny with temperatures into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Wednesday, we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s low 90′s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

