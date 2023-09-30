Gametime! - Week 6

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Region play was underway Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • Sacred Heart (18) East Marion (14)
  • West Jones (21) Jackson Prep (6)
  • Jefferson Davis County (41) Seminary (33)
  • Purvis (21) FCAHS (19)
  • Columbia (27) Gautier (7)
  • Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (7)
  • Collins (50) North Forrest (21)
  • Heidelberg (44) Richton (0)
  • West Marion (12) Tylertown (8)
  • Lumberton (41) Enterprise-Lincoln (2)
  • Taylorsville (40) Tri-County Academy (35)
  • Perry Central (33) St. Patrick (13)
  • Lawrence County (53) Sumrall (37)
  • D’Iberville (64) Wayne County (31)
  • Bay High (40) PCS (14)
  • McComb (28) Laurel (26)
  • Long Beach (35) South Jones (34)
  • Sebastopol (30) Mount Olive (20)
  • Clinton Christian (20) Columbia Academy (13)
  • Centreville Academy (42) Wayne Academy (28)
  • Magee (21) Crystal Springs (20)
  • West Lincoln (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
  • Poplarville (54) Moss Point (12)
  • Raleigh (60) Pisgah (0)
  • St. Stanislaus (23) Stone (14)
  • Mize (34) Newton (22)
  • Pass Christian (28) Greene County (6)

