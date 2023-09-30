Gametime! - Week 6

Region play was underway Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Sacred Heart (18) East Marion (14)

West Jones (21) Jackson Prep (6)

Jefferson Davis County (41) Seminary (33)

Purvis (21) FCAHS (19)

Columbia (27) Gautier (7)

Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (7)

Collins (50) North Forrest (21)

Heidelberg (44) Richton (0)

West Marion (12) Tylertown (8)

Lumberton (41) Enterprise-Lincoln (2)

Taylorsville (40) Tri-County Academy (35)

Perry Central (33) St. Patrick (13)

Lawrence County (53) Sumrall (37)

D’Iberville (64) Wayne County (31)

Bay High (40) PCS (14)

McComb (28) Laurel (26)

Long Beach (35) South Jones (34)

Sebastopol (30) Mount Olive (20)

Clinton Christian (20) Columbia Academy (13)

Centreville Academy (42) Wayne Academy (28)

Magee (21) Crystal Springs (20)

West Lincoln (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)

Poplarville (54) Moss Point (12)

Raleigh (60) Pisgah (0)

St. Stanislaus (23) Stone (14)

Mize (34) Newton (22)

Pass Christian (28) Greene County (6)

