Gametime! - Week 6
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Region play was underway Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Sacred Heart (18) East Marion (14)
- West Jones (21) Jackson Prep (6)
- Jefferson Davis County (41) Seminary (33)
- Purvis (21) FCAHS (19)
- Columbia (27) Gautier (7)
- Bay Springs (28) Scott Central (7)
- Collins (50) North Forrest (21)
- Heidelberg (44) Richton (0)
- West Marion (12) Tylertown (8)
- Lumberton (41) Enterprise-Lincoln (2)
- Taylorsville (40) Tri-County Academy (35)
- Perry Central (33) St. Patrick (13)
- Lawrence County (53) Sumrall (37)
- D’Iberville (64) Wayne County (31)
- Bay High (40) PCS (14)
- McComb (28) Laurel (26)
- Long Beach (35) South Jones (34)
- Sebastopol (30) Mount Olive (20)
- Clinton Christian (20) Columbia Academy (13)
- Centreville Academy (42) Wayne Academy (28)
- Magee (21) Crystal Springs (20)
- West Lincoln (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
- Poplarville (54) Moss Point (12)
- Raleigh (60) Pisgah (0)
- St. Stanislaus (23) Stone (14)
- Mize (34) Newton (22)
- Pass Christian (28) Greene County (6)
