Woman arrested, charged with child abuse in Jones County

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville woman was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Thursday and charged with child abuse./

Casheka Arrington, 32, was taken into custody after .Sgt. J.D. Carter received a referral report from Child Protective Services regarding her infant daughter.

JCSD said the report said Arrington had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphet6amine after the birth of her daughter.

Carter obtained an arrest warrant for Arrington based on the CPS report with evidence from medical testing of the infant, JCSD said.

”We work closely with CPS on incidents where newborn infants are testing positive for illegal narcotics,” Carter said. “It is absolutely inexcusable for a child to be born addicted to methamphetamine or other illegal narcotic.

“Why in the world we have expectant mothers continuing to use illegal narcotics during pregnancy and knowing how dangerous these substances are is beyond me.”

Arrington is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.