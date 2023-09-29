USM’s McNelis intends to remain at helm despite return of cancer

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball head coach Joye Lee-McNelis has every intention of remaining as the head of the 2023-24 version of the Lady Eagles despite the recurrence of lung cancer.

“I am truly blessed to have my family and many prayer warriors who have impacted my life in a great way,” McNelis said. “I believe that with God’s help and gifts of strength, that I can push through and be an example for many others. It is important to me to demonstrate to my players that life is going to throw us curveballs sometimes, but you’ve always got to show up and hit them.

“After my diagnosis, I had a conversation with our team and promised them that I would not sell them short and that I plan to be with them every step of the way in the same way they are with me.”

McNelis, who is heading into her 20th season at her alma mater, learned this summer that her cancer, Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, had returned.

On Aug. 14, 2023, a PET scan revealed areas of activity in her lung.

The nodules discovered in the scan were attached to one of her ribs directly over her heart, and surgery was needed to biopsy them.

During that procedure, her doctors discovered other microscopic spots that were not detected radiographically on her original scans.

Doctors believed the spots on the layers of tissue that protect the lungs to be a late metastatic reoccurrence of her adenocarcinoma.

Same cancer, different spot, and later scans confirmed the doctors’ hypothesis.

This will be McNelis’ third battle with the same cancer that doctors originally discovered in 2017.

The first episode ended with the removal of the upper lobe of her left lung. The initial recurrence came in 2020, and doctors brought that episode to a conclusion with medication.

Doctors believed the cancer to be in remission until the August PET scan.

After this news, McNelis and her husband, Dennis, traveled to The University of Texas’ M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for recommendations on her next steps.

MD Anderson’s oncology staff recommended McNelis return home for additional treatments on top of what she already had been doing, as the scans and biopsy showed that some of her cells had adapted and become resistant to one of her primary medicines.

McNelis already has gone through the first of four treatments, and said she has responded well.

Her next treatment is set for Oct. 11, with the following two expected to run through late November.

McNelis said she needs nothing more than prayers, but has set up a fund to help those who may not be in a position to fully help themselves.

”As I have gone through this battle with cancer, I have learned about so many other people in our community (who) have no way to get to their treatments,” McNelis said. “It is important to me that we raise funds to help them in their fight against cancer.

“I know of a gentleman who is 91 years old (and who) drives one hour to his treatment and returns home. He has no family or anyone else to assist him in his travels and he is not alone in having this problem. That is why the Navigation Program is so dear to my heart. It can benefit these individuals and many others. It is important that we let these cancer patients know that they are not in this fight alone.”

Southern Miss also will host its annual Lung Cancer Awareness game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Dec. 2, to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer patients and the Navigation Program.

McNelis also serves as the Sun Belt Conference’s captain to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the WBCA’s Kay Yow Cancer Fund Initiative.

Since its inception in 2007, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded more than $8 million dollars to support life-saving cancer research and underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare.

The largest fundraising initiative is Play4Kay, which allows women’s basketball teams across the country to designate games in which to raise funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

USM will host Louisiana-Lafayette for its Play4Kay game on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Donations can be made to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund on behalf of McNelis by going to support.kayyow.com/USM.

