United Airlines pilots ratified a new contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on...
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. Pilots at United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract. Their union said Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the deal will raise pay and improve benefits, and is worth more than $10 billion.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Pilots for United Airlines have ratified a new four-year contract that their union says is worth more than $10 billion.

The union previously said the deal would raise pay by up to 40% over four years.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Friday that 82% of pilots who took part in the voting favored the agreement.

Garth Thompson, leader of the union’s United group, called it an industry-leading contract that “brings substantial benefits to our pilots.”

United joins Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in nailing down new contract pilots that remove a source of friction with a key labor group but will add significantly to the carriers’ costs. Pilots at Southwest Airlines, who are represented by a separate union, are still in negotiations, as are flight attendants at several airlines.

The pilots’ union said the United contract includes industry-leading increases and improvements in work rules, sick leave, vacation time and retirement benefits. United has about 16,000 pilots.

The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2027.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

